Hundreds of Virginians remained without power Saturday evening and may lose it overnight.

As of 6:00 p.m. Saturday, the outage map on Appalachian Power’s website showed about 2,200 outages near the Roanoke Valley, with more than 4,000 total outages remaining in Virginia.

Roanokers may have noticed the thunderstorms that passed through the area Friday evening and late Saturday afternoon.

According to a Saturday morning press release from Appalachian Power, those thunderstorms — and others like them in the Appalachian Power service area — left roughly 33,000 customers without power Saturday morning. About 28,000 were in West Virginia and 5,000 in Virginia.

Some customers got power back Saturday, but an evening press release stated that more storms during the day caused another 16,000 customer outages in Tennessee and Virginia.

The morning release stated that most West Virginians should be back online by Sunday night, but cautioned that “additional outages are likely this evening if another line of severe storms materializes as forecast.”

The evening release indicated that, until the Saturday evening storms pass, some power restoration efforts in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee have paused.

“We expect to establish an overall restoration estimate in areas being affected by these storms later tonight once threatening weather has passed,” the evening release said.

Appalachian Power is expected to post another outage update online before noon Sunday.