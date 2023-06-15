Over the next several days, the weather repeats the theme of the past few weeks. It will be warm, but not oppressively hot. Humidity will remain low for the time of year. And rain will be sparse.

June is rarely cool, but temperatures this month have been distinctly below normal. And for most folks, summer time temperatures below normal are welcome. Midway through this month, Roanoke is about 3.3 degrees below normal.

Sunday and Monday will see temperatures into the middle 80s, but even if we edge into the low 90s, it would only be for an hour or so in the afternoon. Roanoke has hit 89 degrees twice this year, but has yet to reach 90.

The lower humidity this month has led to cooler nights, which is helping pull the average temperatures down more than the afternoon highs. Low temperatures so far this month are five degrees cooler than normal, with the majority of mornings starting off in the 50s.

The lack of substantial rain the last couple of weeks has allowed drought to work southward, but there are signs of more beneficial rain next week.

Over the last couple of weeks, a broad area of low pressure has been spinning off and on a few hundred miles northeast of Virginia. This has repeatedly sent air in from the north or northwest, keeping big heat and humidity away. Rather than moving offshore, which is typical for the time of year, it will spiral around and send another broad area of low pressure into the southeastern United States next week.

How far south that system settles will determine how much rain we get next week. For now, it appears it will be far enough south to turn our winds from the southeast, draw moisture in from the Atlantic Ocean, bring up the humidity, and increase the chance for rain.

A southeast wind in Virginia also moves air upwards in the atmosphere, as the wind moves from the coast to the Blue Ridge. This further enhances the chance of rain as the air climbs in elevation, enhancing cloud cover, and keeping high heat away in spite of the higher humidity.

This all suggests most of next week will also be cooler than normal, as normal highs are nudging toward the middle 80s; it also means we will go most of the month without reaching 90 degrees.

Once that system breaks free late next week, there are some fuzzy indications that we may get into the 90s right before the end of the month. But if we manage to avoid 90 degrees this weekend and early next week, we will be in rare territory.

In Roanoke, there have been only three years in which we did not reach 90 degrees before July 1: 1972, 1979, and 1992.

While the absence of big heat to start the summer is nice, it does not necessarily mean that summer will stay that way. Early data suggest July and August will return to more typical summer heat, or perhaps tilt warmer than normal.Either way, there is still plenty of summer ahead of us. Enjoy the break from the heat as long as we have it.