Two weather systems approach Southwest Virginia in the next few days — one from the south and one from the west. The narrow space in between them will hold just enough to keep either one of them from dominating our weather, but there will still be some influences.

The system approaching from the south will turn eastward before fully reaching Virginia on Friday, holding most of its rain Friday near Virginia Beach.

But its path also leaves an occasional northeast wind across most of the state, keeping temperatures in the 60s. Clouds also will be in place for much of the day, but the chance of any significant rain is low. There may be some drizzle along the ridge tops and the higher elevations southwest of the Roanoke Valley, but even there, accumulating rain is not expected.

The system approaching from the west on Saturday will lose a lot of its momentum as it approaches from West Virginia during the morning. Some scattered small showers are expected to move through, but a consistent rain is not forecast. Even so, Saturday will feel a little bit more humid as winds turn gently from the southwest late in the day, allowing temperatures to nudge into the 70s.

So if you are going to Local Colors in Roanoke, plan for a cloudy day with a couple of passing, nuisance showers, but it does not look like enough rain to dampen the festivities outside at Elmwood Park.

Just before that system pushes away on Saturday evening, a few more showers or isolated thunderstorms will dot the landscape, but most of Southwest Virginia will miss out on them.

Wind turns from the north again on Sunday, meaning the humidity drops, and some breaks of sunshine return. The one caveat in the Sunday forecast is in the speed of the system that will push through Saturday night.

There are a few indications that a secondary disturbance will develop on the southern end of the system Saturday night, riding back to the north into Virginia on Sunday morning to bring a few more showers. While that does not seem likely, it is too far in advance to rule it out entirely, so keep that in the back of your mind for the second half of the weekend.

Summer Outlook

With Memorial Day around the corner, summer outlooks are making their rounds. The periodic warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator — El Niño — will likely be one of the big drivers of the weather pattern this summer.

As a general rule, the impacts of El Niño on the summer weather pattern are not as strong as they are in the winter, but this warming in the Pacific appears to be especially strong, which could make more of a difference than previous years.

Warming water in the eastern Pacific often goes with a more northward jet stream position along the West Coast, making it warmer than normal there. But the jet stream travels in waves, so this suggests its position will be farther south over the East Coast.

For Virginia, that means serious, prolonged heat waves would be more difficult to come by, with better chances for the showers and thunderstorms that dominate most of our summer precipitation.

Overall, expect a summer with temperatures that are close to normal with total rainfall that is above normal. Normal high temperatures in July reach the mid-upper 80s in Roanoke, so this still gives us plenty of chances to get in the 90s for a few days this year, but it also makes us cautiously optimistic that Virginia will stay away from a summer drought.