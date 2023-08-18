RICHMOND—A large drop in humidity is coming to Southwest Virginia. Winds will turn from southwest to northwest on Friday, giving Friday night and Saturday the feel of early September.

Meteorologists often use the dew point temperature to discuss humidity, as it is an absolute way to measure humidity and a better reflection of how it feels to the body compared to relative humidity.

The dew point is the point — or temperature — at which the air becomes saturated. On a clear, cool night with light winds, it is the temperature which dew begins to form as the air cools. As a result, it is a good lower boundary for what the low temperature can be on a given night.

Relative humidity, while popular, is relative to temperature, meaning we can have heavy snow and 100% relative humidity, but it certainly does not feel humid outside. Colder air does not hold as much water vapor as warmer air, so when heavy snow is falling and the air temperature is 30 degrees, the dew point is also 30 degrees — meaning 100% relative humidity.

Conversely, it can feel stifling outside in the summer when the temperature is 95 degrees and the relative humidity is 50%, but in this case, the dew point is 74 degrees.

For simplicity, it feels refreshing when the dew point drops below 60 in the summer. But it is muggy once it goes above 70.

Like the cold air we get in the winter, the less humid air that comes into Virginia arrives from the northwest. In this case, it will be coming from south central Canada where there is still some wildfire smoke. Don’t be surprised if the sky is hazy on Saturday, but air quality will not be seriously affected.

This also means the air will cool more quickly once the sun sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, leading to the coolest mornings since June, with temperatures dropping into the 50s on both Friday and Saturday nights. Some of the deeper valleys may edge into the 40s. Record lows for Saturday and Sunday morning in Roanoke are 52 and 49 respectfully, and they are probably just out of reach.

But this time of year, such breaks in higher humidity are short-lived, and it will climb to more typical levels for the start of next week as temperatures return to the mid 90s.

The quick return to the heat is a reminder that hurricane season is about to ramp up. While there is no immediate threat to Virginia or any place on the East or Gulf Coasts, there are more disturbances starting to take shape in the distant eastern Atlantic, meaning it is a good idea to check in on the tropics about once a day to see if these disturbances have potential for full development into a tropical storm or a hurricane.

As a side note, while hurricanes in the eastern Pacific Ocean are common, it is rare for them to drift north into California. The last time a system made landfall in California as a full tropical storm was in 1939, long before these storms were given names.

But Hurricane Hilary will have an impact late this weekend and into early next week. Steering winds associated with the jet stream configuration drive where these storms go, and the current configuration is highly unusual for this time of year. A deep area of low pressure along the Pacific coast coupled with a massive ridge of high pressure over the middle of the country will force the storm on an abnormally northward path.

While there will be some wind impacts on the immediate shoreline and the coastal mountains, the far bigger concern will be heavy rain in the desert environments just inland from the coast late this weekend and early next week. Precisely how bad depends on the final track of the storm, but heavy rain on desert soils should raise alarm bells for flash flooding in desert communities east of Los Angeles and San Diego — like Palm Springs.