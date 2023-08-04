After some occasional showers in Southwest Virginia through Friday morning, the weekend looks generally quiet, with afternoons in the 80s to near 90 and lows in the 60s. Humidity will begin to creep back up, but it will not be stifling.

Even into next week, the recurring themes from this summer will stay with us. Temperatures will continue near normal with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. After a quick surge of heat on Monday with a passing shower or thunderstorm, most of next week will be dry with afternoons in the 80s.

Winds aloft next week will be from the west or northwest, steering any sustainable big heat away from Southwest Virginia, and allowing weak disturbances to move through and trigger the occasional shower or thunderstorm. And the fundamentals of that weather pattern will continue over the next ten days, sparing us a legitimate heat wave.

However, there are inklings of a hotter spell during the middle of the month, between about the 14th through 16th. Because it is so far in advance, there is not a lot of high confidence in this outlook, but there is some consistency in its message.

The data suggest that the broad area of lower-than-normal pressure that has been over the Northeast for most of the summer will briefly pivot to the western U.S. for a few days, allowing a surge of heat into Southwest Virginia similar to what we had at the end of last week.

And the clock is ticking to get a legitimate heat wave. The amount of daylight each day is now decreasing rapidly, with a loss of two minutes each day for the rest of the month. By the end of August, sunset in Roanoke will be at 7:50 p.m. Early risers have probably already noticed the change over the last week or so, and sunrise on the last day of the month will be 6:49 a.m.

The middle of August starts the 60-day heart of hurricane season, and not much has changed in the overall outlook. The well-respected team at Colorado State issued their regular seasonal update on Thursday, and it is largely the same as the one released a month ago. A total of 18 tropical storms are expected by the end of the season, with nine of those becoming hurricanes. Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic remain at record high levels, which is the primary concern as the season nears its climatological peak in mid-September.

Although warm ocean water is the fuel for tropical storms, the atmosphere has a large say in whether or not a storm forms in the first place. And for the next couple of weeks, the atmosphere probably will not cooperate. Even if something were to develop, steering winds in our part of the country are expected to remain from the west, keeping any storms from escaping the tropics and reaching northward into Southwestern Virginia.

So all in all, it looks like a relatively quiet summer pattern for the next week or so. But the back half of the month may still bring some surprises.