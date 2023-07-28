The heat holds for a couple of more days in Southwest Virginia. The leading edge of some less hot and humid air, which is what passes for a cold front this time of year, comes through Southwest Virginia on Saturday night, putting an end to the hot spell.

Cooling showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings will be few and far between until the front comes through, however there may be some thunderstorms that develop in the middle of the night. Although we normally think about thunderstorms fading away once the sun goes down, there are occasions when they thrive overnight.

During summer days, the sun heats the ground like a pot of water on a stove, creating lots of rising air currents that extend a few thousand feet up in the atmosphere. The combination of these vertical currents with other horizontal breezes mixes and warms the air to that altitude, also creating a type of three-dimensional friction. This well-mixed part of the atmosphere during the daylight hours is known as the boundary layer.

Once the sun sets, the mixing slows down dramatically, like turning the burner off of a stove. While the ground begins to cool, the air several hundred feet above it remains warm long into the night. This results in an atmosphere where the temperature actually increases with higher altitude, known as an inversion.

Like oil and water, air above the inversion does not mix well with air below it, and when the wind is from the southwest, its speed a few hundred feet above the ground can increase during the night, as it is no longer slowed by mixing with the air immediately below it.

This acceleration of the wind at night is known as the nocturnal jet, and it may develop during the next couple of nights. Upward of 30 mph, this localized surge of warmth and moisture can provide plenty of energy for developing thunderstorms deep into the night, long after the sun has set.

The nocturnal jet is more common on the Plains, but it does occasionally show up in Virginia, especially on the immediate east side of the Blue Ridge, so don’t be too surprised if a thunderstorm wakes you up in the middle of Friday or Saturday nights.

There is certainly enough humidity to drive the storms. With only a few days left in the month, this is the ninth consecutive July in Roanoke more humid than average. For some, it may feel especially bad, as last month was among the least humid Junes on record.

Fortunately, we get another break from the high humidity to start next week as that cold front continues south and our afternoon temperatures retreat to the 80s. Looking deeper into August suggests the dominant weather pattern this summer will return for the first half of the month. If so, our current stretch of hot days may end up being the worst of the entire summer.