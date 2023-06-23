Any seeds of drought have been washed away in Southwest Virginia.

After more than 3 inches of rain in Roanoke since Monday, and several more rounds of showers between Friday and early next week, dryness is no longer much of concern.

Stream flow across Southwest Virginia is well above normal, and it is especially high from the Roanoke Valley southward into Floyd and Franklin counties.

Additional rain between Friday and Tuesday of next week will be between about a half inch to an inch, so the risk of flooding is small.

The wet weather of the past several days is an offshoot of the cooler weather pattern Virginia has been in since May. Roughly half of the days this month in Roanoke have been more than three degrees cooler than normal, and none have been more than three degrees warmer than normal.

A consistent southern sagging of the jet stream across eastern North America and the western Atlantic Ocean is responsible for the cooler weather, but that sag went even further south and west recently, cutting off from the main jet stream flow, forming a large gyre of low pressure deep in the atmosphere, and parking over Kentucky and Tennessee.

Rain and storm development tend to flourish on the eastern side of these atmospheric spirals, which put Virginia in a prime spot for a prolonged period with clouds and rain.

Very slowly over the next couple of days, that spiraling system will weaken and finally get nudged along by the jet stream winds, but a couple of smaller ones will follow for later next week. While that does not mean soaking rain every day next week, it does keep reasonable chances for rain in the forecast later next week. And importantly, it continues to keep the big heat away from Southwest Virginia. The intense heat coming to Texas and the Southern Plains this weekend and early next week will never quite make it this far east.

Roanoke still has yet to hit 90 degrees this year. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with that level on Sunday and Monday, but later in the week, 80s will be the rule.

The latest Roanoke has gone without hitting 90 in the summer is July 15, so there is still a long way to go to break that record. That happened in 1979, and it was one of only two days that month that hit 90 degrees.

However, even though Independence Day, there are no obvious signs of an oppressive heat wave developing for Virginia. With only one week left in June, Roanoke will probably finish the month a couple of degrees cooler than normal. And with this recent wet spell, it will finish wetter than normal.

July is the climatologically hottest month of the year, and there are some very early indications that we could run into a string of days over 90 starting in the second week of July, but that is still more than a couple of weeks away.

Tropics

The core of hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, but the unusually warm water in the central Atlantic has led to two early storms. Fortunately, neither pose a threat to the United States.

The first, Tropical Storm Bret, will cross the islands of the Lesser Antilles and move into the Caribbean Sea on Friday before dissipating over the weekend. It will bring brief heavy rain and some strong wind gusts, but nothing that causes major damage.

The second storm is much farther eastward into the Atlantic. Expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy, it will move northeastward, bypassing the Caribbean altogether, holding just north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Early next week, it will weaken further before approaching the Bahamas.

Happily for beachgoers in Virginia and North Carolina, these storms are nothing to worry about. But it is only the beginning of a long season.