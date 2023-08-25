RICHMOND — Almost on cue, the hurricane season has picked up.

The peak of the season, when the vast majority of storms occur, is between middle August and middle October. In general, it is when the ocean is the warmest across the Atlantic Basin, which is made up of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico.

Now that Tropical Storm Franklin has emerged on the north side of Hispaniola, it will take on a slow northward drift over the next several days, likely becoming a hurricane over the weekend.

A direct impact on Virginia will not occur, as the steering winds will keep the center of the storm a few hundred miles offshore from Virginia and the Carolinas early next week. However, the waves from the storm will find their way westward to the coastline, so be on the lookout for some rough surf and the potential for rip currents late this weekend and early next week from the Outer Banks to the Grand Strand.

Looking a bit further, there is growing concern that a broad area of weak low pressure moving northward out of Central America will grow into something more substantial early next week — perhaps as early as Monday or Tuesday.

At this point, there is no immediate concern, but there has been a consistent signal in the weather simulations over the past couple of days that this particular system will have an impact somewhere on the Gulf Coast around the middle of next week. How strong it can get is still up for some debate.

Should it develop, and no other systems are named beforehand, it would be called Idalia. The name itself is not significant, but of all the storms that have caused enough damage to have their names retired, more have started with “I” than any other letter of the alphabet.

The most recent one, Ian, was the third costliest hurricane on record in the United States, only behind Harvey in 2017 and Katrina in 2005. Each of those cost more than $115 billion (in adjusted 2023 dollars).

In total, five of the 10 costliest storms on record in the U.S. started with “I”: Ida, Irma, Ike, and Ivan finished the list. And all five have occurred in the last 20 years.

Of course, Isabel raced across Virginia 20 years ago this summer — another “I” storm that was retired.

The concern with any potential storm developing this weekend is twofold. First, by forming over the weekend, it may catch people by surprise on Monday. Second, the forecast steering winds would take the system, regardless of size and intensity, toward the eastern part of the Gulf Coast — suggesting Florida.

Beyond that time frame, further movement to the northeast is expected, so there is a small, but significant chance that Virginia could be close enough to get some rain from it toward the middle next week. But most of the data also indicate its center would stay to the south of Virginia, keeping us on the relatively cooler side and dramatically decreasing the chance for wind damage as the storm passes.

And once it does go by, our winds would turn more from the northwest, making the end of next week especially nice, with afternoons holding in the lower 80s and nights edging into the upper 50s.

For the shorter term, be on the lookout for some scattered thunderstorms this Friday with the potential for some brief, damaging wind gusts. Then quieter weather follows for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the hotter of the two days this weekend, nudging into the lower 90s, then the heat backs off a few degrees for Sunday.

After that, keep an eye out to the south.

Sean Sublette is a meteorologist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Lee Enterprises. ssublette@timesdispatch.com Twitter: @SeanSublette Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist 0 Comments Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sean Sublette Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false