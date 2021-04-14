 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday night fire displaces 3 families in Roanoke
0 comments

Wednesday night fire displaces 3 families in Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}
041421_strand_road_fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames Wednesday night when dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of Strand Road NE.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Three families were displaced Wednesday night where a fire broke out at a residential building in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Strand Road. First responders found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

No one was hurt but three families, totaling eight people, were unable to stay due to the damage, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, authorities said. The cause is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert