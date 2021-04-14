Wednesday night fire displaces 3 families in Roanoke

Three families were displaced Wednesday night where a fire broke out at a residential building in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The blaze was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Strand Road. First responders found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
No one was hurt but three families, totaling eight people, were unable to stay due to the damage, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, authorities said. The cause is under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.