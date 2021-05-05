 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers
0 comments

Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide cases: Up 842 to 663,538

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 52 to 28,688

Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 10,844

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,323

Bath County: 270*

Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,291

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,516

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 901

Covington: 600

Craig County: 309*

Floyd County: 850

Franklin County: Up 2 to 4,009

Giles County: 1,261

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,179

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,650

Montgomery County: Up 11 to 9,320

Pulaski County: Up 8 to 2,623

Radford: Up 2 to 2,121

Roanoke: Up 10 to 8,392

Roanoke County: Up 12 to 8,173

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,521

Salem: Down 7 to 2,141

Wythe County: Up 11 to 2,625

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert