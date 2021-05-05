Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 842 to 663,538
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 52 to 28,688
Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 10,844
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,323
Bath County: 270*
Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,291
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,516
Buena Vista: Up 2 to 901
Covington: 600
Craig County: 309*
Floyd County: 850
Franklin County: Up 2 to 4,009
Giles County: 1,261
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,179
Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,650
Montgomery County: Up 11 to 9,320
Pulaski County: Up 8 to 2,623
Radford: Up 2 to 2,121
Roanoke: Up 10 to 8,392
Roanoke County: Up 12 to 8,173
Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,521
Salem: Down 7 to 2,141
Wythe County: Up 11 to 2,625
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus