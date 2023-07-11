How’s your 2023 cannabis crop coming? Mine is going mostly swell, despite a couple of minor setbacks and one major tragedy.

If you recall, my 2023 plants are named after college sports teams from Virginia: The Cannabis Cavaliers, in honor of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville; the Flowering Flames, to fete Liberty University in Lynchburg; the Marijuana Maroons, after Roanoke College in Salem, and Hokie High, named after Virginia Tech’s teams in Blacksburg.

I started with six feminized seeds of a strain known as “Gorilla Glue.” Those cost $90 at Blue Ridge Hydroponics in the Old Southwest neighborhood. On May 1 I planted four. Each was a “photo-period” seed, meaning the psychoactive flowers will begin taking shape in August, when there’s roughly 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness.

Two quickly sprouted into seedlings while two of the Gorilla Glue seeds proved to be duds (there’s no guarantees with these things).

I traded the remaining two Gorilla Glue seeds with an ex-colleague who shall remain nameless. From him, I got a feminized Dos Si Dos seed and another girl-seed from a strain called Skywalker, each of which I planted.

One of my Gorilla Glue seedlings proved to be a mutant and developed unnaturally. I gave it to my neighbor (because all her plants died in the seedling stage). Since then, she’s made a great comeback.

The other Gorilla Glue seedling I traded to a guy from Botetourt County named Dick Fowler early in June. In return, Dick gave me a 2-foot tall plant of the strain Lemon Haze that he grew from seed.

Because Dick is a Roanoke College graduate, I dubbed that one Marijuana Maroons in his honor. And as an experiment, I planted it in my garden, rather than in 15-gallon grow bags on my deck, as with the other three.

Male plant posed as a female

Then a friend named Bill from Raleigh Court gave me another plant he swore was a female. The Flowering Flames plant quickly grew to over 4 feet tall and became the pride of my crop. But late in June he revealed himself to be a male posing as a female.

So I was forced to summarily execute him, to protect the female plants from his pollen. This is how to avoid seedy weed.

I replaced him with another seed — an autoflowering variety known as Perpeltuity F1, produced by a Roanoke-based seed producer, Appalachian Ruderals. (Typically autoflower plants mature earlier and grow smaller than photo-period plants. Usually, they flower not according to the sun’s schedule, but right around 45 days post germination.)

Like last year, I’m using Fox Farms Ocean Forest soil. It costs about $20 per 1.5-cubic-foot bag, which seems like a lot for dirt. (Each plant requires about two bags.) And once per week, I’m applying artificial nutrients from a Canadian company called Reefertilizer. A set of their powders cost about $100, which is enough for eight plants.

And after all the plant and seed trading — plus one sad but necessary chopping episode — here’s how the 2023 marijuana crop is shaping up:

The original not-female Flowering Flames plant was hauled away by the garbage man June 28 after I chopped him down. Now he lies somewhere deep in the Smith Gap Landfill. Hopefully, his pollen won’t spoil any females growing out there.

The replacement Flowering Flames seed sprouted while I was on vacation and is currently about 3 inches tall — and growing at a rate of about an inch per day. Because it’s an autoflower, rather than a photo-period plant, the plant will be smaller and the expected yield is lower.

The Hokie High/Dos Si Dos on the deck is 5 feet tall and close to 3 feet wide. It appears well on its way to 7 feet in height by the end of its growth cycle.

The Cavalier Cannabis/Skywalker plant also developed slowly, with mutant-like qualities. Right now it stands at 4 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Unlike most cannabis plants that have a single, pointy top, this plant appears to have four tops. (Some growers deliberately hack their cannabis to grow that way, but this one developed naturally.)

Marijuana Maroons the tallest so far

The big prize appears to be the Marijuana Maroons/Lemon Haze beauty I got from Dick Fowler. Since replanting that in the garden, it’s grown to nearly 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide.

Fowler dropped by my house Monday and seemed blown away by how big his seedling now is. I feel the same. It looks like it’s going to be at least 9 feet tall by harvest time.

The main thing I’ve learned so far in my second growing season is, garden-grown plants are the way to go, because they have a couple of natural advantages over their on-the-deck cousins.

First, because there’s nothing confining their roots, in-the-garden plants grow bigger in compared to cannabis raised in a 15-gallon grow bag. Second, plants in the ground require much less maintenance.

When the weather’s hot like now, the large deck plants will each easily consume 6 gallons of carefully acidified water per week. But I haven’t had to water the garden plant once since once since transplanting it. Overall, it’s a ton less work.

Our next agricultural update will happen in mid-to-late August. By then, I hope to have a plethora of eye-popping weed-porn photos of readers’ marijuana gardens, too. If you’d like me to publish yours, email the pix to dan.f.casey@gmail.com

In those emails, include your first name, the general location (such as Rocky Mount, or Buena Vista or Roanoke), the strain if you know it, and anything else you’d like to share, such as for how long you’ve been growing marijuana and whether your plant is outdoors or not.

That’ll make for a captivating, late-in-the-season marijuana farming installment.