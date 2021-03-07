Week ahead: Dry and getting warm

It will still feel like winter starting out on Monday in the lower to mid 20s, but it might make 60 in Roanoke by Monday afternoon and may top 70 Wednesday through Friday.

There isn't much to talk about with regional weather for western and southern Virginia this work week except strong high pressure that will keeping cold fronts and storm systems away, allowing for several sunny and progressively warmer days as the wind flow turns from northwest to more southwest. We've already gone without rain in our region for the past six days through Sunday, and it looks very likely we'll go five more, maybe six.

The next chance of rain comes by the weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, with low pressure situated somewhere to our west or northwest. This might not happen until Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising if some thunderstorms were involved -- tis the season, or almost so. There could be some potent severe storms to our west where the atmospheric dynamics are stronger.

Enjoy this dry, mild stretch while it lasts because there is probably some rainy, stormy or even cold weather left to be endured later this month or at least by April.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.