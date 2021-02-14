Week ahead: More cold, wet days -- and probably icy again by Thursday

This is not going to be the weather week just about anyone wants in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys. Cold and wet, a little icy in some spots early in the week, and then quite possibly very icy in lots of places by Thursday morning. Again.
Wednesday night and Thursday hold the next potential for what could be a widespread winter storm in our region. "Winter storm" does not mean snowfall, though there may be some of that to start. Likely, it will be another wintry mix setup with lots of ice, something no one currently without power wants to contemplate happening again.
Early indications are that it may be focused a bit more west of Saturday's ice storm, which bullseyed Southside (Floyd County was something a second bullseye, as it often is in ice storms), with a somewhat colder preceding air mass (that may mean the urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley don't squeak by at 33 degrees this time). But it's way too early for specifics.
Before then, there will be periods of rain with cold temperatures but mostly above freezing temperatures. Higher elevations and locations north and northwest of Roanoke could have spots of iciness during this stretch.
If you're longing for spring you will hate this week because it is wet and cold. If you are a snow lover, you will hate this week because you will be envious of what is happening west of us, with back-to-back snowstorms from Texas to the Ohio Valley.
The pool of Arctic air we've been waiting on to descend for weeks has done so forcefully, straight south into the central U.S., all the way to the Rio Grande with frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation.
Two consecutive low pressure systems are set to take a track between the Arctic air and high pressure off the southeast coast. That track is west and northwest of us, putting us on a milder side with warm, moist air streaming in aloft.
The weekend's cold-air damming that led to mixed precipitation late Thursday and early Friday and then Saturday's ice storm has eroded somewhat, but will be reinforced by high pressure over southeast Canada and the northeast U.S. by Wednesday and Thursday.
The first low moves by Monday and Tuesday with lower air temperatures mostly a little too warm for wintry precipitation, but the second on Thursday will stream moisture over colder air at the surface that will likely support freezing rain, sleet and maybe even some snow.
We finally dry out by the weekend, but it will be fairly cold. We may get somewhat milder weather next week as the Arctic air mass in the central U.S. moderates and relents.
Long-term there is still no reason to think full-on spring is around the corner. More cold fronts and storm systems will probably lead to some more borderline precipitation events in the rest of February, maybe into March. The 2020-21 winter doesn't know how to do anything different in our region.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.