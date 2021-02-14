Week ahead: More cold, wet days — and probably icy again by Thursday

This is not going to be the weather week just about anyone wants in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys. Cold and wet, a little icy in some spots early in the week, and then quite possibly very icy in lots of places by Thursday morning. Again.

Wednesday night and Thursday hold the next potential for what could be a widespread winter storm in our region. "Winter storm" does not mean snowfall, though there may be some of that to start. Likely, it will be another wintry mix setup with lots of ice, something no one currently without power wants to contemplate happening again.

Early indications are that it may be focused a bit more west of Saturday's ice storm, which bullseyed Southside (Floyd County was something of a second bullseye, as it often is in ice storms), with a somewhat colder preceding air mass (that may mean the urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley don't squeak by at 33 degrees this time). But it's way too early for specifics.

Before then, there will be periods of rain with cold temperatures but mostly above freezing temperatures. Higher elevations and locations north and northwest of Roanoke could have spots of iciness during this stretch.