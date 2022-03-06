 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week starts warm, ends cold for Roanoke/NRV, some wind and rain in between; maybe storms Monday PM

Severe storms risk Monday 030722

The yellow slight risk of severe storms and green marginal risk of severe storms is mainly west of Roanoke on Monday afternoon and evening.

 Storm Prediction Center | NOAA

March is doing March things this week.

First, we'll begin with a Monday that will likely be the region's warmest day since at least Nov. 9 (79), and maybe even since Oct. 15 (86), with Roanoke's highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, similar to the east and south, and in the 70s most places except highest ridges to the west. The record March 7 high of 83 from 2009 probably stays intact at Roanoke, as 76 from the year likely will for Blacksburg, but it may not be too far off if sunshine maximizes.

An advancing cold front will bring a round of showers and storms by late afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms, especially west of Roanoke, could have damaging winds. The system will be running out of the best instability and shear, so we aren't expecting the more numerous severe storms and tornadoes that have happened the last two days in different parts of the central U.S. But there could be some winds strong enough to blow trees and limbs down in some storms.

Even outside of storms, some gusty winds form the southwest Monday and from the northwest overnight into early Tuesday could shake the trees, especially in higher elevations.

People are also reading…

That will end the really warm weather for the week. Most of the rest of the week will be in the 40s and 50s, with more showers Wednesday as a low tracks south of the region.

A stronger cold front is due by the weekend. There will probably be some more rain by Friday and Saturday. It is not out of the question that the colder air may catch up to some of the moisture for some snow on Saturday, mainly in higher elevations.

Just March being March.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

