Weekend chill gives way to near-80 warmth this week; activity-packed Saturday looking good, so far

Saturday's snow showers — which were mentioned here a week ago, so not really a surprise — are past now, and, after a Monday morning with widespread 30s, we'll quickly be back to 70s highs most if not all days this week.

In fact, Roanoke has a good chance to finally reach 80 degrees for the first time in 2022 this week, already nearly 2 weeks overdue for that based on the historical average first 80-degree day going back to 1912 and likely to be the latest first 80-degree day in a calendar year since at least 2008 (April 11) and possibly 2004 (April 17). If it somehow gets through this week without an 80-degree high temperature, you're looking at the 1980s or early 1990s the last time it waited so long in a year to first reach 80. The latest on record was May 6 in 1982; the earliest was Jan. 13 in 1932.

Much of the focus for active this weather will stay west of our region, with several days of severe storm potential forecast in the central U.S. Much of the atmospheric impetus for the severe storms is spreading more northward than eastward, stymied by stronger high pressure aloft in the East, with only a couple of fairly weak frontal influences this week providing some chance of showers intermittently Tuesday to Thursday. The latter of those days will see a cold front move through, but of Pacific origin not Arctic, so only a few degrees cooldown, not the blustery chill of recent cold fronts.

The weekend has a lot going on locally with the Blue Ridge Marathon, Virginia Tech's Run for Remembrance, a Hokies spring football game, the kite festival at Green Hll Park, and then of course Easter. For now, Saturday looks to be between periods of showers with seasonable temperatures, 40s to start the day rising to the upper 60s-lower 70s by afternoon. Showers increase for Easter Sunday but it doesn't look like a washout, and still seasonable temperatures.

Another windy cold shot may be on the way next week, but displaced a few days beyond the recent repeating weekend timing. So it's not looking like marathon runners will have to contend with the graupel or snow that blew into outdoor activities this past Saturday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

