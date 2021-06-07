Weekend crash claims life of teenage passenger in Bedford County

A 14-year-old passenger died after being injured in a weekend crash in Bedford County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The wreck was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday on Virginia 24, just east of Crowder Road, according to a news release.

A 1994 Ford Mustang had been heading east when it veered off the left side of the road, slid across Crowder Road and hit a utility pole, officials said.

The passenger, a boy from Goodview in Bedford County, was rushed to a hospital but died the next day.

The driver, a 19-year-old also from Goodview, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Monday. Both the driver and passenger had been wearing seat belts, officials said.

