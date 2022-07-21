Weekend heat could push 100 degrees, challenge records in Roanoke area

We get splashed by the heat wave this weekend.

A sprawling U.S. heat wave centered in the southern Plains states, with 110-plus temperatures in parts of Oklahoma and Texas this last few days, will expand eastward to bring high temperatures in the upper 90s for the Roanoke Valley and most points southward and eastward, with 100 degrees not out of the question in the Star City.

Roanoke has only had a single 100-degree day in the past decade, that coming on July 20, 2020, amid a record streak of 29 consecutive days reaching 90 or higher.

Both Saturday and Sunday could challenge daily record high temperatures if the mercury climbs toward the upper end of expectations.

For Roanoke, the marks at risk this weekend date no less than seven decades back. July 23 is one of only four dates in all of July that has never reached 100 degrees at Roanoke in 110 years of weather records, with a record high of 99 dating to 1952. The July 24 record high is 100 from 1933.

With lower 90s highs projected this weekend in the New River Valley, Blacksburg’s July 24 record high of 93 set in 1933 could be in range on Sunday. The July 23 record of 96 from 1952 is likely safe on Saturday. Blacksburg weather records date to 1893.

The burst of heat for our region is a result of the “heat dome” high pressure system over the central U.S. expanding eastward for a few days.

Virginia has avoided the worst heat this summer as the heat dome has remained centered well to the west, keeping the highest temperatures in the central U.S. while rotating clusters of showers and storms southeastward across our region.

However, even at that, the first 50 days of meteorological summer (beginning June 1) rank as fourth warmest such period on record at Roanoke, averaging 77 degrees. While this summer has not had frequent bouts of extreme afternoon highs, with a single day as high as 98 in Roanoke on July 6, the weather has been consistently sticky day and night with few cooler breaks.

Unprecedented heat has baked western Europe and the British Isles in recent days at latitudes far north of ours. London broke the vaunted 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time on Tuesday, equivalent to the 104-degree Fahrenheit high Roanoke experienced on the day of the derecho, June 29, 2012, which was the hottest day in 29 years for the Star City and second hottest all-time. Roanoke has reached 105 degrees on dates in 1930, 1936 and 1985.

Europe’s heat wave and the heat and dryness affecting much of the central and southwest U.S. have focused attention on the role of climate change induced by human industrial activities, which many studies have shown has and will lead to longer, more expansive, more intense heat waves at various locations around the world.

Locally, there has not been an extreme heat wave similar to what those areas are experiencing since the June 28-July 8 period of 2012, punctuated by the infamous derecho of June 29. Roanoke went 11 days with highs no lower than 94, 10 of them 97 or above, and four 100 or above during that 2012 stretch.

This heat wave does not appear as if it will be the next one of that caliber or duration in our region, as a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring rounds of showers and storms by the early to middle part of next week that will curb the heat closer to 90 than 100.