Weekend heat falls short of records in Roanoke area, with sticky-stormy weather in week ahead

Few people complain when a heat wave fizzles.

The same weather pattern that has kept western Virginia out of the worst heat this summer, but has yet kept it sticky most of the time with periods of storminess, short-circuited expected near-record heat in the Roanoke and New River valleys over the weekend.

Roanoke hit 96 on Saturday, certainly a toasty reading 8 degrees above the late July normal based on 1991 to 2020 averages, and plenty hot enough to send people outside to bodies of water and inside to air-conditioning for relief. But it left a relatively low statistical bar undisturbed, falling short of the 99 record from 1952 for July 23, one of only four dates in all of July to have a sub-100 record high temperature in the Star City.

And Sunday, originally supposed to be the hottest day of the weekend and quite possibly all of 2022, came up even shorter on the mercury stick, only reaching 92 at Roanoke by 5 p.m., the July 24 record of 100 from 1933 not even remotely challenged.

Blacksburg, also, had considerable but not record-challenging heat on Saturday with a high of 90, but then came up several degrees short of forecasts on Sunday at 85.

Sunday's underwhelming heat locally was related to upstream thunderstorms over the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley, a recurring theme in the 2022 summer, as the "heat dome" high pressure has tended to stay west of our region and its clockwise flow has rotated disturbances, storm clusters and cold fronts southeastward through the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic to keep afternoon heat in check.

On Saturday evening, the outflow from a line of storms that moved out of Ohio but diminished over West Virginia pushed across western Virginia, firing more storms as the cooler winds encountered hot, humid air. While the storms split north and south around Roanoke, the outflow boundary did mix the atmosphere enough to keep Saturday's heat from stagnating and carrying over through the night as it often does in a heat wave, and Sunday's rising temperatures through midday were a couple degrees behind what they had been on Saturday.

Additionally, a layer of high cirrus clouds, debris from thunderstorms developing and falling apart not far away, covered Roanoke and New River valley skies during what is normally the hottest part of the day in the early afternoon on Sunday. These storms again developed along a boundary kicked southeastward from Ohio Valley storms the night before. The already slow temperature rise was stalled altogether.

You didn't have to go too far to find more extreme temperatures in line with expectations. Richmond reached 99 degrees on Saturday and Lynchburg topped out at 97. It has been a legitimate heat wave in many locations across the East, just not so much for us.

But now that the weekend did not deliver on extreme heat in the Roanoke area, it may many days before it has any other chance to do so, as more storminess is expected through the week ahead and high temperatures mostly in the 80s to lower 90s, again influenced by flow from the northwest around dominant high pressure that actually looks as if it will slide away from us toward the western state in the next several days.

It's way too early to say our region is out of the woods for extreme heat near the 100-degree mark, when it would only take some subtle shifts of the pattern to slide heat of that level our direction. But this time, with what looked to be a brief expansion of the central U.S. heat into our backyard, it just didn't quite take.