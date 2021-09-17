 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: All major population centers in Roanoke region have topped 10,000 cases each since pandemic began
Virginia reported 25,370 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 827,197, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 718 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 35,414, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

All of the major population centers in the Roanoke and New River valleys and Lynchburg metro areas now have topped 10,000 COVID-19 cases each since the pandemic began, including Roanoke, Roanoke County, Lynchburg and Montgomery County.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 353 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 102 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 326 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 98 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 206 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,242 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 70.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. 

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 25,370 to 827,197

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 718 to 35,414

Statewide deaths: Up 206 to 12,242

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 101 to 1,788 

Bath County: Up 42 to 373

Bedford County: Up 354 to 8,648

Botetourt County: Up 106 to 3,215

Buena Vista: Up 47 to 1,081

Covington: Up 9 to 676

Craig County: Up 11 to 443

Floyd County: Up 56 to 1,183

Franklin County: Up 170 to 5,204

Giles County: Up 135 to 1,833

Lexington: Up 46 to 1,420

Lynchburg: Up 992 to 10,619

Montgomery County: Up 304 to 10,837

Pulaski County: Up 125 to 3,483

Radford: Up 60 to 2,688

Roanoke: Up 319 to 10,560

Roanoke County: Up 301 to 10,180

Rockbridge County: Up 70 to 1,852

Salem: Up 114 to 2,822

Wythe County: Up 182 to 3,754 

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

