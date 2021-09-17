Weekly COVID-19 update: All major population centers in Roanoke region have topped 10,000 cases each since pandemic began

Virginia reported 25,370 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 827,197, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 718 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 35,414, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

All of the major population centers in the Roanoke and New River valleys and Lynchburg metro areas now have topped 10,000 COVID-19 cases each since the pandemic began, including Roanoke, Roanoke County, Lynchburg and Montgomery County.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 353 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 102 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 326 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 98 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 206 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,242 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 70.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.