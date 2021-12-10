Weekly COVID-19 update: First omicron case detected in Virginia, cases continue to increase

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in the commonwealth.

An adult from the northwest region of the state became the first confirmed case of this new variant, which was first identified in South Africa in late November.

The delta variant is still causing almost all COVID-19 cases in the United States, state health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a news release.

"We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the delta and omicron variants will emerge," Oliver said. "Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you are eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us."

As of Friday, 77.2% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 17,470 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 994,069, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.