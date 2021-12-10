Weekly COVID-19 update: First omicron case detected in Virginia, cases continue to increase

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in the commonwealth.
An adult from the northwest region of the state became the first confirmed case of this new variant, which was first identified in South Africa in late November.
The delta variant is still causing almost all COVID-19 cases in the United States, state health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a news release.
"We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the delta and omicron variants will emerge," Oliver said. "Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you are eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us."
As of Friday, 77.2% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
Virginia reported 17,470 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 994,069, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
The state on Friday reported 142 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,895 since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 459 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 40,346, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 60 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 204 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 62 in ICUs.
Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also now open for adults and children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it was strengthening its booster recommendation for 16 and 17-year-olds, who are now encouraged to receive a booster shot. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents.
The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.