Weekly COVID-19 update: Health officials encouraged by decline in cases, new mobile testing unit announced

Virginia reported 2,846 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,622,685, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

New infections continue to slow as the state experiences a rapid decline after the omicron surge in January. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said the numbers don't account for all the infections due to at-home testing, but the trend is very encouraging.

"We knew this was coming as we saw a dramatic decrease in testing demands," she said. "It is a great sign that the omicron surge is well behind us."

Morrow said the region is still in high community transmission but she is hopeful that will decrease by next week.

Hospitalization numbers are coming down along with case counts. The state reported 47,140 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 282 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 62 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 353 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 79 in ICUs.

Deaths have continued to trend upward, which is typical after large surges in case numbers.

Virginia reported 534 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 18,016 since the start of the pandemic. Last week the state had 779 virus-related deaths

As of Friday, 81.7 % of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department has closed its testing center at Valley View Mall after a dramatic decline in demand. Instead, a van with testing staff will travel around the region to expand free testing opportunities, particularly in areas with low access.

The van will offer PCR tests, which delivers results within a few days and are very effective in detecting an active coronavirus infection, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The mobile testing sites will be announced each week. They can be found by calling 877-ASK-VDH3 or 540-613-6597 or online at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

