Weekly COVID-19 update: Health officials urge caution over holiday weekend as case numbers continue to rise

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across Virginia, Roanoke-area health officials on Friday recommended that unvaccinated people stay home and avoid crowds over the long Labor Day weekend, and that even those who have been fully vaccinated should "carefully consider their options" when deciding whether to travel.

“Anything outdoors is going to be safer than indoors, but people should think through their plans and assess their risk," Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said in a news release.

On Friday, the districts reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 over just the previous three days. On Tuesday, the districts had reported 715 cases over the prior seven-day period.

Similar increases are being seen across the state.

On Friday, Virginia reported 23,515 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, almost 3,000 more than during the previous seven-day period. The cumulative total in the state since the start of the pandemic has reached 778,167, according to the Virginia Department of Health.