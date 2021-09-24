Weekly COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations and ICU cases increase in past 7 days in region

Virginia reported 22,668 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 849,865, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 718 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 36,132, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Western Virginia, like all of the state, has been seeing the effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus for several weeks now. Hospital and emergency services officials for an area spanning from the Alleghany Highlands to Southside held a news conference Thursday in Roanoke urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated, for all to wear masks in crowds and to practice distancing and to take routine medical complaints to primary care centers rather than already stressed hospital emergency rooms.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 377 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 112 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 353 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 102 in an ICU.