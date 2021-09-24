 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations and ICU cases increase in past 7 days in region
Weekly COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations and ICU cases increase in past 7 days in region

Virginia reported 22,668 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 849,865, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 718 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 36,132, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Western Virginia, like all of the state, has been seeing the effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus for several weeks now. Hospital and emergency services officials for an area spanning from the Alleghany Highlands to Southside held a news conference Thursday in Roanoke urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated, for all to wear masks in crowds and to practice distancing and to take routine medical complaints to primary care centers rather than already stressed hospital emergency rooms.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 377 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 112 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 353 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 102 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 269 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,511 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 71.2% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. 

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 22,668 to 849,865

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 718 to 36,132

Statewide deaths: Up 269 to 12,511

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 95 to 1,883

Bath County: Up 29 to 402

Bedford County: Up 307 to 8,955

Botetourt County: Up 121 to 3,336

Buena Vista: Up 35 to 1,116

Covington: Up 35 to 711

Craig County: Up 21 to 464

Floyd County: Up 68 to 1,251

Franklin County: Up 226 to 5,430

Giles County: Up 158 to 1,991

Lexington: Up 41 to 1,461

Lynchburg: Up 232 to 10,851

Montgomery County: Up 289 to 11,117

Pulaski County: Up 151 to 3,634

Radford: Up 70 to 2,758

Roanoke: Up 381 to 10,941

Roanoke County: Up 447 to 10,627

Rockbridge County: Up 65 to 1,917

Salem: Up 136 to 2,958

Wythe County: Up 202 to 3,956

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

