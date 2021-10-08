 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Infection pace slows, new vaccination center to open at Valley View Mall
0 comments
alert

Weekly COVID-19 update: Infection pace slows, new vaccination center to open at Valley View Mall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 18,831 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 888,159, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 553 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 37,264, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 93 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 109 in an ICU.

A new state-run community vaccination center will open Thursday  in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Vaccination appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

"This site will provide a convenient location for residents across the region to get vaccinated," Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release. "Vaccination remains the best way to end the pandemic."  

As of Friday, 72.4% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

The state on Friday reported 269 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,075 since the start of the pandemic.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. 

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 19,463 to 869,328

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 579 to 36,711

Statewide deaths: Up 295 to 12,806

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 64 to 1,947

Bath County: Up 15 to 417

Bedford County: Up 295 to 9,250

Botetourt County: Up 116 to 3,452

Buena Vista: Up 43 to 1,159

Covington: Up 14 to 725

Craig County: Up 11 to 475

Floyd County: Up 61 to 1,312

Franklin County: Up 124 to 5,554

Giles County: Up 86 to 2,077

Lexington: Up 35 to 1,496

Lynchburg: Up 285 to 11,136

Montgomery County: Up 173 to 11,290

Pulaski County: Up 100 to 3,734

Radford: Up 51 to 2,809

Roanoke: Up 339 to 11,280

Roanoke County: Up 299 to 10,926

Rockbridge County: Up 52 to 1,969

Salem: Up 125 to 3,083

Wythe County: Up 162 to 4,118

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert