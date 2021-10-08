Weekly COVID-19 update: Infection pace slows, new vaccination center to open at Valley View Mall

Virginia reported 18,831 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 888,159, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 553 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 37,264, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 93 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 109 in an ICU.

A new state-run community vaccination center will open Thursday in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Vaccination appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.