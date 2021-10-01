Weekly COVID-19 update: Infections continue across region, but pace eases slightly

Virginia reported 19,463 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 869,328, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 579 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 36,711, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 109 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 377 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 112 in an ICU.

The number of new infections reported across the Roanoke and New River valleys continued to increase across the board over the past seven days, but not at the same pace that last week prompted a news conference of emergency services and hospital officials in Roanoke urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.

The state on Friday reported 295 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,806 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 71.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.