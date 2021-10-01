 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Infections continue across region, but pace eases slightly
Virginia reported 19,463 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 869,328, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 579 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 36,711, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 109 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 377 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 112 in an ICU.

The number of new infections reported across the Roanoke and New River valleys continued to increase across the board over the past seven days, but not at the same pace that last week prompted a news conference of emergency services and hospital officials in Roanoke urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.

The state on Friday reported 295 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,806 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 71.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. 

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 19,463 to 869,328

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 579 to 36,711

Statewide deaths: Up 295 to 12,806

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 64 to 1,947

Bath County: Up 15 to 417

Bedford County: Up 295 to 9,250

Botetourt County: Up 116 to 3,452

Buena Vista: Up 43 to 1,159

Covington: Up 14 to 725

Craig County: Up 11 to 475

Floyd County: Up 61 to 1,312

Franklin County: Up 124 to 5,554

Giles County: Up 86 to 2,077

Lexington: Up 35 to 1,496

Lynchburg: Up 285 to 11,136

Montgomery County: Up 173 to 11,290

Pulaski County: Up 100 to 3,734

Radford: Up 51 to 2,809

Roanoke: Up 339 to 11,280

Roanoke County: Up 299 to 10,926

Rockbridge County: Up 52 to 1,969

Salem: Up 125 to 3,083

Wythe County: Up 162 to 4,118

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

