Weekly COVID-19 update: Infections continue across region, community spread still high
101321-roa-vaccinationcenter-p01

A new Virginia Department of Health Community Vaccination Center will open Thursday at the former Sears store at Valley View Mall on Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

 DON PETERSEN photos, Special to The Roanoke Times

Virginia reported 14,779 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 902,938, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 503 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 37,767, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 280 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 97 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 93 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 316 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,391 since the start of the pandemic.

A new state-run community vaccination center opened Thursday in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Vaccination appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

As of Friday, 73.5% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Oct. 15.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 14,779 to 902,938

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 503 to 37,767

Statewide deaths: Up 316 to 13,391

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 44 to 2,058

Bath County: Up 23 to 452

Bedford County: Up 185 to 9,670

Botetourt County: Up 117 to 3,703

Buena Vista: Up 54 to 1,261

Covington: Up 10 to 741

Craig County: Up 26 to 527

Floyd County: Up 27 to 1,368

Franklin County: Up 116 to 5,840

Giles County: Up 56 to 2,187

Lexington: Up 15 to 1,540

Lynchburg: Up 159 to 11,594

Montgomery County: Up 119 to 11,577

Pulaski County: Up 119 to 3,980

Radford: Up 24 to 2,856

Roanoke: Up 212 to 11,795

Roanoke County: Up 278 to 11,520

Rockbridge County: Up 34 to 2,042

Salem: Up 116 to 3,340

Wythe County: Up 92 to 4,347

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

