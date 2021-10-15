Weekly COVID-19 update: Infections continue across region, community spread still high

Virginia reported 14,779 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 902,938, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 503 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 37,767, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 280 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 97 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 93 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 316 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,391 since the start of the pandemic.

A new state-run community vaccination center opened Thursday in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Vaccination appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.

As of Friday, 73.5% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.