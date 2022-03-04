Weekly COVID-19 update: Most of Southwest Virginia at high COVID levels under new CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 guidelines last week that suggest precaution levels based on case counts, hospitalizations and hospital capacity. These metrics determine whether a community is at a low, medium or high level.

At the low level, there are low amounts of severe disease and the CDC recommends people stay up to date on vaccinations and take a test if they are experiencing symptoms.

At a medium level, there is more significant disease and spread, so those who are immunocompromised may choose to wear a mask or take extra precautions. Low level guidance also still applies.

At a high level, hospitals are at risk of being strained, and masks are recommended for everyone indoors and in schools.

The CDC updates county levels every Thursday. Every county in the Roanoke and New River valleys is considered to be at a high level of transmission. Roanoke is in the medium level.

Virginia counties in the low level are concentrated in the northern and eastern parts of the state.

New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell said the area's rate of transmission is improving. The New River Valley and surrounding areas lagged behind more populated regions of the state during the surge, and so Southwest Virginia will also lag behind as cases decline.

Virginia reported 9,281 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,645,791, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow reported Tuesday that the case count in her region is the lowest it has been since August and the hospitalization count is the lowest it has been since November, before the omicron surge.

"Our case count continues to go down," Morrow said. "We're at fewer than 400 cases reported in the last week, and of course we know there are limitations to those data, but we are definitely headed in the right direction. In addition, our hospitalization rates are much lower as well. As predicted, the situation continues to get much better with respect to COVID-19."

The state reported 47,509 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 20 in intensive care. One week ago, there had been 189 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 44 in ICUs.

Virginia reported 419 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 18,955 since the start of the pandemic. Last week the state had 520 virus-related deaths.

As of Friday, 82% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine. People can find and make vaccine appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

"While we can relax our mitigation strategies today, we need to be open and realistic to the fact that this may change again if another variant that is more virulent arises," Morrow said. "We need to have humility as we look at COVID-19 and what it has done and what it has the potential to do if new variants arise. We can't let our guard down, but we can hopefully enjoy a spring with much less worry about this monster of a virus."

