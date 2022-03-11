Weekly COVID-19 update: Most Roanoke, New River Valley localities move to medium COVID-19 levels

Many Southwest Virginia localities moved from high to medium COVID-19 risk levels this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines.

The CDC updates community levels each Thursday. Bath, Alleghany, Botetourt and Roanoke counties are still in the high level. Rockbridge, Craig, Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd, Wythe, Franklin, and Bedford counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem are at the medium level.

The levels are based on case counts, hospitalizations and hospital capacity. At the low level, there are low amounts of severe disease and the CDC recommends people stay up to date on vaccinations and take a test if they are experiencing symptoms.

At a medium level, there is more significant disease and spread, so those who are immunocompromised may choose to wear a mask or take extra precautions. Low level guidance also still applies. At a high level, hospitals are at risk of being strained and masks are recommended for everyone indoors and in schools.

The Roanoke and New River Valleys continue to see declines in new cases and hospitalizations, and health district directors expect the area to move to the low level soon.

Editor's note: We are discontinuing weekly COVID-19 updates Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, The Roanoke Times no longer will publish a regular tal…

New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell reported Monday that her district was under 200 cases in the past week and hospitalizations were in the single digits.

“We were a little bit later to peak, so we were little bit later to decline like this,” she said. “This is that transition to living with COVID. I think we’re in a good place right now. We do expect that COVID is going to be more regional and seasonal. It’s not going to go away, there will be other variants.”

Virginia reported 7,321 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,653,212, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 47,948 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 25 in intensive care. One week ago, there had been 143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 20 in ICUs.

Virginia reported 257 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 19,212 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 82.1% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine. People can find and make vaccine appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.