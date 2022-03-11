 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: Most Roanoke, New River Valley localities move to medium COVID-19 levels

  • 0
COVID-19 Testing Site

A pile of unassigned test kits await staff from the Virginia Department of Health to administer the nasal swab PCR COVID-19 tests at Salem Civic Center in January.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Many Southwest Virginia localities moved from high to medium COVID-19 risk levels this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines.

The CDC updates community levels each Thursday. Bath, Alleghany, Botetourt and Roanoke counties are still in the high level. Rockbridge, Craig, Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd, Wythe, Franklin, and Bedford counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem are at the medium level.

The levels are based on case counts, hospitalizations and hospital capacity. At the low level, there are low amounts of severe disease and the CDC recommends people stay up to date on vaccinations and take a test if they are experiencing symptoms.

At a medium level, there is more significant disease and spread, so those who are immunocompromised may choose to wear a mask or take extra precautions. Low level guidance also still applies. At a high level, hospitals are at risk of being strained and masks are recommended for everyone indoors and in schools.

People are also reading…

The Roanoke and New River Valleys continue to see declines in new cases and hospitalizations, and health district directors expect the area to move to the low level soon.

New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell reported Monday that her district was under 200 cases in the past week and hospitalizations were in the single digits.

“We were a little bit later to peak, so we were little bit later to decline like this,” she said. “This is that transition to living with COVID. I think we’re in a good place right now. We do expect that COVID is going to be more regional and seasonal. It’s not going to go away, there will be other variants.”

Virginia reported 7,321 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,653,212, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 47,948 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 25 in intensive care. One week ago, there had been 143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 20 in ICUs.

Virginia reported 257 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 19,212 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 82.1% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine. People can find and make vaccine appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of March 11.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 7,421 to 1,653,212

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 439 to 47,948

Statewide deaths: Up 257 to 19,212

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Down 11 to 3,544

Bath County: Up 5 to 884

Bedford County: Up 143 to 16,652

Botetourt County: Up 104 to 7,359

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 1,993

Covington: Up 33 to 1,030

Craig County: Up 2 to 1,110

Floyd County: Up 9 to 2,536

Franklin County: Up 38 to 10,672

Giles County: Up 24 to 4,028

Lexington: Up 12 to 2,828

Lynchburg: Up 193 to 19,997

Montgomery County: Up 107 to 18,418

Pulaski County: Up 22 to 7,175

Radford: Up 18 to 4,886

Roanoke: Up 277 to 20,837

Roanoke County: Down 201 to 20,960

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 3,216

Salem: Down 38 to 5,600

Wythe County: Up 34 to 7,425

Source: Virginia Department of Health

Note: Case counts may go down as local health departments further investigate positive cases of COVID-19. Adjustments are made periodically to account for these findings. 

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alison Graham covers health and technology. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: More steps coming to 'squeeze' Putin over war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert