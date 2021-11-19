Weekly COVID-19 update: New cases plateau across the state

Virginia reported 10,623 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 953,460, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said new cases have plateaued across the state, but the region is still on a very slow decline.

COVID-19 is a highly transmissible disease and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday presents an opportunity for further spread, Bissell said. Wearing masks, getting a vaccine, staying outdoors and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated can mitigate some of the risk.

The state reported 277 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,684, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

"Our hospitals are still very busy," Bissell said. "Non-COVID patients are coming to the hospital sicker than they were pre-pandemic because many people put off medical care. The COVID patients on top of this add significant stress to our hospitals."

The state on Friday reported 171 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,492 since the start of the pandemic.