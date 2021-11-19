 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: New cases plateau across the state
alert

Virginia reported 10,623 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 953,460, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said new cases have plateaued across the state, but the region is still on a very slow decline. 

COVID-19 is a highly transmissible disease and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday presents an opportunity for further spread, Bissell said. Wearing masks, getting a vaccine, staying outdoors and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated can mitigate some of the risk. 

The state reported 277 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,684, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

"Our hospitals are still very busy," Bissell said. "Non-COVID patients are coming to the hospital sicker than they were pre-pandemic because many people put off medical care. The COVID patients on top of this add significant stress to our hospitals." 

The state on Friday reported 171 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,492 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 76.4% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also now open for adults and children.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Nov. 19.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 10,623 to 953,460

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 277 to 39,684

Statewide deaths: Up 171 to 14,492

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 76.4%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 37 to 2,221

Bath County: Up 3 to 500

Bedford County: Up 99 to 10,250

Botetourt County: Up 72 to 4,068

Buena Vista: Up 23 to 1,396

Covington: Up 8 to 772

Craig County: Up 38 to 606

Floyd County: Up 33 to 1,510

Franklin County: Up 102 to 6,284

Giles County: Up 24 to 2,358

Lexington: Up 14 to 1,614

Lynchburg: Up 49 to 11,908

Montgomery County: Up 82 to 12,034

Pulaski County: Up 62 to 4,316

Radford: Up 21 to 3,003

Roanoke: Up 200 to 12,614

Roanoke County: Up 135 to 12,330

Rockbridge County: Up 42 to 2,234

Salem: Up 46 to 3,634

Wythe County: Up 76 to 4,699

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

