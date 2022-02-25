Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections continue to slow, Valley View Mall vaccination center to operate for one more week

Virginia reported 13,825 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,636,510, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

“The big picture is that across the districts the situation is relatively stable over the past week,” Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said. “Overall, our case counts are about the same as last week while hospitalizations are trending down.”

Morrow said data quality teams are reviewing positive case numbers and are reassigning some cases to the correct districts. For example, some Vinton ZIP codes have been transferred from Roanoke County to Bedford County once specific addresses were reviewed. This has resulted in some case counts going down while others increase.

The state reported 47,258 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 189 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 44 in intensive care. One week ago, there had been 282 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 62 in ICUs.

Virginia reported 520 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 18,536 since the start of the pandemic. Last week the state had 534 virus-related deaths.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said cases and hospitalizations are dropping quickly in the New River Valley.

“Everything’s heading in the right direction,” Bissell said. “That’s not to say we’re not acknowledging COVID is still here, COVID’s not going to go away, COVID’s still very serious. For those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted, they can still get COVID, but the risk of hospitalization and death is very low.”

As of Friday, 81.9% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which will be available at the community vaccination center until it closes March 5. The vaccination clinic is located in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during its last week. Since it opened, nearly 30,000 vaccine doses were administered to residents.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts communications officer Christie Wills said the department has been thrilled with the success of the vaccination clinic.

“It is bittersweet to see this incredible success we’ve had at this clinic at Valley View Mall come to an end,” Wills said. “Going forward, people will still be able to find a free dose of the vaccine at a pharmacy or a local health department.”

