top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections decrease significantly as state moves on from omicron peak

COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits

Public health nurses from Virginia Department of Health distributed COVID-19 at-home test kits at Salem Civic Center in Salem in December.

 The Roanoke Times, File December

Virginia reported 46,431 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,572,022, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of new daily infections has dropped significantly across the state since an all-time peak in coronavirus cases a few weeks ago — fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said both positivity rates and the interest in testing have decreased significantly since last week.

“It looks very reassuring that we are over the worst, that we peaked two weeks ago as we expected, and that we’re looking at a relatively rapid decline in cases," Morrow said. "As happy as I am to report that good news, it’s so important to recognize that we are still in very high transmission. We’re not out of the woods, but the trajectory looks good.”

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 96 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 110 in ICUs.

The state reported 47,148 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, a slight decrease from last week due to ongoing case investigations. The VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 576 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 16,703 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 80.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department opened a community testing center at Valley View Mall. Tests are administered by appointment only and can be scheduled at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Feb. 4.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 46,431 to 1,572,022

Statewide hospitalizations: 47,148

Statewide deaths: Up 576 to 16,703

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 127 to 3,356

Bath County: Up 37 to 816

Bedford County: Up 538 to 14,961

Botetourt County: Up 211 to 6,551

Buena Vista: Up 53 to 1,863

Covington: Up 38 to 941

Craig County: Up 53 to 1,008

Floyd County: Up 90 to 2,317

Franklin County: Up 394 to 10,035

Giles County: Up 214 to 3,604

Lexington: Up 141 to 2,637

Lynchburg: Up 673 to 18,233

Montgomery County: Up 832 to 17,103

Pulaski County: Up 300 to 6,458

Radford: Up 234 to 4,547

Roanoke: Up 666 to 19,993

Roanoke County: Up 524 to 19,484

Rockbridge County: Up 121 to 3,010

Salem: Up 263 to 6,422

Wythe County: Up 352 to 6,789

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

