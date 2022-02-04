Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections decrease significantly as state moves on from omicron peak

Virginia reported 46,431 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,572,022, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of new daily infections has dropped significantly across the state since an all-time peak in coronavirus cases a few weeks ago — fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said both positivity rates and the interest in testing have decreased significantly since last week.

“It looks very reassuring that we are over the worst, that we peaked two weeks ago as we expected, and that we’re looking at a relatively rapid decline in cases," Morrow said. "As happy as I am to report that good news, it’s so important to recognize that we are still in very high transmission. We’re not out of the woods, but the trajectory looks good.”

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 96 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 110 in ICUs.

The state reported 47,148 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, a slight decrease from last week due to ongoing case investigations. The VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 576 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 16,703 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 80.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department opened a community testing center at Valley View Mall. Tests are administered by appointment only and can be scheduled at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.