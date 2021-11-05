Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections reported statewide drop to less than 10,000

Virginia reported 8,771 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 933,542, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

This week was the first since early August where the number of new infections was below 10,000. The state hit a peak in mid-September, but the rate of infections has since slowed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 380 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,097, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 165 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 53 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 195 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 65 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 218 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,125 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 75.1% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.