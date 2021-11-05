 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections reported statewide drop to less than 10,000
0 comments
alert top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: New infections reported statewide drop to less than 10,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 8,771 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 933,542, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

This week was the first since early August where the number of new infections was below 10,000. The state hit a peak in mid-September, but the rate of infections has since slowed. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 380 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,097, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 165 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 53 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 195 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 65 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 218 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,125 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 75.1% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Nov. 5.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 8,771 to 933,542

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 380 to 39,097

Statewide deaths: Up 218 to 14,125

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 28 to 2,152

Bath County: Up 1 to 491

Bedford County: Up 111 to 10,036

Botetourt County: Up 63 to 3,951

Buena Vista: Up 18 to 1,339

Covington: Up 3 to 763

Craig County: Up 13 to 560

Floyd County: Up 23 to 1,459

Franklin County: Up 58 to 6,097

Giles County: Up 27 to 2,310

Lexington: Up 16 to 1,588

Lynchburg: Up 36 to 11,835

Montgomery County: Up 79 to 11,860

Pulaski County: Up 50 to 4,205

Radford: Up 28 to 2,945

Roanoke: Up 119 to 12,257

Roanoke County: Up 178 to 12,067

Rockbridge County: Up 32 to 2,160

Salem: Up 31 to 3,514

Wythe County: Up 74 to 4,574

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert