 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: New River Valley, Roanoke area health districts peak as infection pace slows

  • 0
COVID-19 Testing Site

A pile of unassigned test kits await staff from the Virginia Department of Health to administer the nasal swab PCR COVID-19 tests at Salem Civic Center earlier this month.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Virginia reported 73,878 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,525,591, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The infection pace has begun to slow across the state since an all-time peak in coronavirus cases a few weeks ago — fueled by the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said her district has hit its peak as new infections have decreased. She said she expects to see a significant decline in cases next week after observing the way surges and declines have worked elsewhere in the world.

“I do think there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Bissell said. “Omicron is circling everywhere and it is going to run its course. I think it will push us to that next stage.”

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Cynthia Morrow said she is “cautiously optimistic” that her district hit its peak last week. But she also said the weather may have limited access to testing, which could have lowered the number of confirmed infections.

People are also reading…

Although cases are starting to slow and infections have proven to be milder than previous variants, hospitals are still strained across the state.

Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale Regional Health System, the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Sovah Health released a joint public service announcement Tuesday. The health systems urged people to continue to social distance, wear masks, wash their hands and receive a vaccine.

“We’re treating more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than we ever have — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated,” the statement read. “In addition to treating preventable illness, this takes beds and resources away from other sick patients who desperately need that scarce resource.”

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 110 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 535 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 109 in ICUs.

The state reported 640 more hospitalizations over the past seven days, increasing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 47,546, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 275 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 16,127 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 78.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department opened a community testing center at Valley View Mall. Tests are administered by appointment only and can be scheduled at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

Morrow said the demand for testing has started to decline, so the center has plenty of tests available and typically no wait.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Jan. 28.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 73,878 to 1,525,591

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 640 to 47,546

Statewide deaths: Up 275 to 16,127

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 213 to 3,229

Bath County: Up 66 to 779

Bedford County: Up 641 to 14,423

Botetourt County: Up 333 to 6,340

Buena Vista: Up 84 to 1,810

Covington: Up 24 to 903

Craig County: Up 40 to 955

Floyd County: Up 94 to 2,227

Franklin County: Up 517 to 9,641

Giles County: Up 276 to 3,390

Lexington: Up 242 to 2,496

Lynchburg: Up 943 to 17,560

Montgomery County: Up 865 to 16,271

Pulaski County: Up 401 to 6,158

Radford: Up 284 to 4,313

Roanoke: Up 1,056 to 19,327

Roanoke County: Up 979 to 18,960

Rockbridge County: Up 114 to 2,889

Salem: Up 395 to 6,159

Wythe County: Up 418 to 6,437

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert