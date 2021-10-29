Weekly COVID-19 update: Rate of Roanoke Valley COVID-19 infections continue to slow

Virginia reported 10,016 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 924,771, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 448 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 38,717, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 195 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 65 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 231 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 71 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 239 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,907 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 74.6% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.