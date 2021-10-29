 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Rate of Roanoke Valley COVID-19 infections continue to slow
Weekly COVID-19 update: Rate of Roanoke Valley COVID-19 infections continue to slow

Virginia reported 10,016 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 924,771, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 448 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 38,717, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 195 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 65 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 231 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 71 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 239 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,907 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 74.6% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Oct. 29.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 10,016 to 924,771

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 448 to 38,717

Statewide deaths: Up 239 to 13,907

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 74.6%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 30 to 2,124

Bath County: Up 15 to 490

Bedford County: Up 124 to 9,925

Botetourt County: Up 89 to 3,888

Buena Vista: Up 39 to 1,321

Covington: Up 6 to 760

Craig County: Up 8 to 547

Floyd County: Up 32 to 1,436

Franklin County: Up 68 to 6,039

Giles County: Up 43 to 2,283

Lexington: Up 18 to 1,572

Lynchburg: Up 88 to 11,799

Montgomery County: Up 98 to 11,781

Pulaski County: Up 81 to 4,155

Radford: Up 32 to 2,917

Roanoke: Up 146 to 12,138

Roanoke County: Up 180 to 11,889

Rockbridge County: Up 42 to 2,128

Salem: Up 57 to 3,483

Wythe County: Up 82 to 4,500

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

