Weekly COVID-19 update: Regional health officials urge concern, not panic, about omicron variant, now detected in U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that the first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in California.
The World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern because of its potential to be more transmissible or cause more severe infection, but official data is not yet available.
Local health officials said people should be concerned, but not overly panicked about the new variant. Vaccines are likely to be effective against the variant and people who are not vaccinated should do so as soon as possible, New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said.
"The highest risks will be among those not vaccinated or with comorbid conditions," she said. "The vaccines are holding up very well against severe disease, hospitalizations and death."
As of Friday, 77.7% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
Virginia reported 12,860 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 976,599, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
The state on Friday reported 118 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,753 since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 316 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,887, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also now open for adults and children.
The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.