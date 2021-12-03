 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Regional health officials urge concern, not panic, about omicron variant, now detected in U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that the first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in California. 

The World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern because of its potential to be more transmissible or cause more severe infection, but official data is not yet available. 

Local health officials said people should be concerned, but not overly panicked about the new variant. Vaccines are likely to be effective against the variant and people who are not vaccinated should do so as soon as possible, New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said. 

"The highest risks will be among those not vaccinated or with comorbid conditions," she said. "The vaccines are holding up very well against severe disease, hospitalizations and death." 

As of Friday, 77.7% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 12,860 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 976,599, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state on Friday reported 118 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,753 since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 316 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,887, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also now open for adults and children.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Dec. 3.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 12,860 to 976,599

Statewide hospitalizations: 39,887

Statewide deaths: Up 118 to 14,753

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 77.7%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 45 to 2,290

Bath County: Up 11 to 519

Bedford County: Up 129 to 10,507

Botetourt County: Up 71 to 4,203

Buena Vista: Up 19 to 1,433

Covington: Up 12 to 789

Craig County: Up 17 to 663

Floyd County: Up 23 to 1,564

Franklin County: Up 138 to 6,557

Giles County: Up 30 to 2,426

Lexington: Up 11 to 1,632

Lynchburg: Up 143 to 12,113

Montgomery County: Up 103 to 12,221

Pulaski County: Up 65 to 4,440

Radford: Up 33 to 3,067

Roanoke: Up 180 to 12,967

Roanoke County: Up 239 to 12,777

Rockbridge County: Up 24 to 2,294

Salem: Up 104 to 3,821

Wythe County: Up 83 to 4,845

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

