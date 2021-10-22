Weekly COVID-19 update: Region's cases increase but not at same pace as recent surge

Even as the recent surge in cases continues to wane, Virginia reported 11,817 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 914,755, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
The state reported 502 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 38,269, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The state on Friday reported 277 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,668 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 74% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
Weekly COVID-19 data
The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Oct. 22.
Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 11,817 to 914,755
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 502 to 38,269
Statewide deaths: Up 277 to 13,668
Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 74%
Cases in the region over the past 7 days:
Alleghany County: Up 36 to 2,094
Bath County: Up 23 to 475
Bedford County: Up 131 to 9,801
Botetourt County: Up 96 to 3,799
Buena Vista: Up 21 to 1,282
Covington: Up 13 to 754
Craig County: Up 12 to 539
Floyd County: Up 36 to 1,404
Franklin County: Up 131 to 5,971
Giles County: Up 53 to 2,240
Lexington: Up 14 to 1,554
Lynchburg: Up 117 to 11,711
Montgomery County: Up 106 to 11,683
Pulaski County: Up 94 to 4,074
Radford: Up 29 to 2,885
Roanoke: Up 197 to 11,992
Roanoke County: Up 189 to 11,709
Rockbridge County: Up 44 to 2,086
Salem: Up 86 to 3,426
Wythe County: Up 71 to 4,418
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Vaccine information
In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.
The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.
