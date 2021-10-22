 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Region's cases increase but not at same pace as recent surge
Weekly COVID-19 update: Region's cases increase but not at same pace as recent surge

Even as the recent surge in cases continues to wane, Virginia reported 11,817 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 914,755, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 502 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 38,269, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state on Friday reported 277 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,668 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 74% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Oct. 22.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 11,817 to 914,755

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 502 to 38,269

Statewide deaths: Up 277 to 13,668

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 74%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 36 to 2,094

Bath County: Up 23 to 475

Bedford County: Up 131 to 9,801

Botetourt County: Up 96 to 3,799

Buena Vista: Up 21 to 1,282

Covington: Up 13 to 754

Craig County: Up 12 to 539

Floyd County: Up 36 to 1,404

Franklin County: Up 131 to 5,971

Giles County: Up 53 to 2,240

Lexington: Up 14 to 1,554

Lynchburg: Up 117 to 11,711

Montgomery County: Up 106 to 11,683

Pulaski County: Up 94 to 4,074

Radford: Up 29 to 2,885

Roanoke: Up 197 to 11,992

Roanoke County: Up 189 to 11,709

Rockbridge County: Up 44 to 2,086

Salem: Up 86 to 3,426

Wythe County: Up 71 to 4,418

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

