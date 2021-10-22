Weekly COVID-19 update: Region's cases increase but not at same pace as recent surge

Even as the recent surge in cases continues to wane, Virginia reported 11,817 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 914,755, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 502 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 38,269, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state on Friday reported 277 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 13,668 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 74% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.