Weekly COVID-19 update: Southwest Virginia cases still rising, but may have hit peak

Virginia reported 100,296 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,451,713, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 1,079 more hospitalizations over the past seven days, increasing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 46,906, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 535 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 109 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 499 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 117 in ICUs.

Virginia reported 49 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 15,852 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, is sweeping across the state and considered to be more transmissible than previous variants alpha and delta, but seems to cause less severe symptoms.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said she hopes the region has hit its peak, but she can only speculate at this point. Across the country, some states, and even some Virginia localities, have started to see downward trends in their case totals, but Southwest Virginia has not.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported almost 4,500 new cases this week compared to last week's more than 3,000.

"I think it makes sense this would be our peak, but only time will tell," Morrow said. "What I can tell you is that communities that have lower vaccination rates are being disproportionately affected."

Morrow said although vaccines don't always prevent infection, the data is overwhelming that they prevent serious illness and death.

As of Friday, 78.7% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department opened a community testing center at Valley View Mall. Tests are administered by appointment only and can be scheduled at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

