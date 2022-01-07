 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: State to open new community testing centers as cases continue to climb

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday the Virginia Department of Health will spend $5 million to open nine new community testing centers to increase COVID-19 testing availability in the state.

The testing centers will be near or on the same property as community vaccination centers, one of which is located in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

The centers will administer PCR tests and will text or email the results to individuals. The state expects the nine centers will administer 50,000 tests in January.

Virginia is working to increase its testing capacity as a surge in demand reflects skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. A testing event Tuesday in Salem drew hundreds of people and the local health department eventually ran out of the 400 tests it had on hand to administer.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director Cynthia Morrow said 35% of the tests administered at the event came back positive.

The health department will operate free drive-thru testing events every Tuesday at the Salem Civic Center through January. This Tuesday’s event will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Virginia reported 102,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,221,036, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 2,194 more hospitalizations over the past seven days, increasing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 44,056, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 404 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 104 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 348 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 101 in ICUs.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a one-day record of 3,329 on Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

Virginia reported 64 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 15,651 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 78.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Morrow said vaccination is still the best defense against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Jan. 7.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 102,518 to 1,221,036

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 2,194 to 44,056

Statewide deaths: Up 64 to 15,651

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 78.3%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 71 to 2,583

Bath County: Up 28 to 610

Bedford County: Up 581 to 12,028

Botetourt County: Up 272 to 5,097

Buena Vista: Up 46 to 1,557

Covington: Up 10 to 828

Craig County: Up 35 to 796

Floyd County: Up 79 to 1,869

Franklin County: Up 353 to 7,740

Giles County: Up 86 to 2,698

Lexington: Up 72 to 1,811

Lynchburg: Up 1,021 to 14,226

Montgomery County: Up 571 to 13,668

Pulaski County: Up 216 to 5,050

Radford: Up 168 to 3,474

Roanoke: Up 896  to 15,186

Roanoke County: Up 1,024 to 15,269

Rockbridge County: Up 60 to 2,499

Salem: Up 273 to 4,669

Wythe County: Up 163 to 5,341

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

