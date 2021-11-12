 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Statewide infections rise slightly over last week, pace still slowing
1 comment
alert top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: Statewide infections rise slightly over last week, pace still slowing

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 9,295 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 942,837, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director Cynthia Morrow said the area is seeing a slow decline in infections, but they are disproportionally affecting younger people. She said about 20% of the cases are children and 45% are those 34 years and younger. 

The state reported 310 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,407, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 163 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 47 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 165 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 53 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 196 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,321 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 75.6% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also now open for adults and children.

The center has vaccinated more than 5,000 people since opening in early October.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Nov. 12.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 9,295 to 942,837

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 310 to 39,407

Statewide deaths: Up 196 to 14,321

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 75.6%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 32 to 2,184

Bath County: Up 6 to 497

Bedford County: Up 115 to 10,151

Botetourt County: Up 45 to 3,996

Buena Vista: Up 34 to 1,373

Covington: Up 1 to 764

Craig County: Up 8 to 568

Floyd County: Up 18 to 1,477

Franklin County: Up 85 to 6,182

Giles County: Up 24 to 2,334

Lexington: Up 12 to 1,600

Lynchburg: Up 24 to 11,859

Montgomery County: Up 92 to 11,952

Pulaski County: Up 49 to 4,254

Radford: Up 37 to 2,982

Roanoke: Up 157 to 12,414

Roanoke County: Up 128 to 12,195

Rockbridge County: Up 32 to 2,192

Salem: Up 74 to 3,588

Wythe County: Up 49 to 4,623

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert