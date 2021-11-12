Weekly COVID-19 update: Statewide infections rise slightly over last week, pace still slowing

Virginia reported 9,295 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 942,837, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director Cynthia Morrow said the area is seeing a slow decline in infections, but they are disproportionally affecting younger people. She said about 20% of the cases are children and 45% are those 34 years and younger.

The state reported 310 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 39,407, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 163 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 47 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they had 165 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 53 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 196 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 14,321 since the start of the pandemic.