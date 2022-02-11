 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Weekly COVID-19 update: Steep case decline, but death total rises

COVID-19 testing site

Cars arrive at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Carilion Clinic Testing Center in Roanoke.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Virginia reported 30,669 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 1,602,691, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of new daily infections continues to drop significantly across the state. However, the number of deaths has increased. 

Virginia reported 779 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 17,482 since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the state reported 576 new deaths. 

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said this trend is expected. Deaths typically lag behind the peak in case counts and hospitalizations, which the state saw last month. 

Hospitalization numbers are coming down along with case counts. The state reported 47,170 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. 

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 353 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 79 in intensive care. Last Friday, there had been 453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, including 96 in ICUs.

Morrow said the declining cases and hospitalizations are good signs.

"While this is a very welcome trend, it is important to note that every jurisdiction in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is still in high community transmission as shown in the local data," she said. 

As of Friday, 80.7% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The health department operates a community testing center at Valley View Mall. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will speed up registration. Appointments can be scheduled at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Feb. 11.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 30,669 to 1,602,691

Statewide hospitalizations: 47,170

Statewide deaths: Up 779 to 17,482

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 144 to 3,500

Bath County: Up 29 to 845

Bedford County: Up 731 to 15,692

Botetourt County: Up 89 to 6,640

Buena Vista: Up 45 to 1,908

Covington: Down 29 to 912

Craig County: Up 65 to 1,073

Floyd County: Up 63 to 2,380

Franklin County: Up 222 to 10,257

Giles County: Up 174 to 3,778

Lexington: Up 101 to 2,738

Lynchburg: Up 585 to 18,818

Montgomery County: Up 599 to 17,702

Pulaski County: Up 312 to 6,770

Radford: Up 146 to 4,693

Roanoke: Up 642 to 20,635

Roanoke County: Up 234 to 19,718

Rockbridge County: Up 76 to 3,086

Salem: Up 144 to 6,566

Wythe County: Up 286 to 7,075

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 Comments

Concerned about COVID-19?

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

