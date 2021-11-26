Weekly COVID-19 update: The first Virginia child dies of COVID-related MIS-C, a rare condition that causes organ inflammation

A Northern Virginia child has become the first in the state to die of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare complication of COVID-19 that causes the body's organs to become damaged.

The Virginia Department of Health described the victim as a child between the ages of 10 and 19 who lived in the Prince William Health District. The announcement Friday said no other information would be released out of respect for he family and to protect privacy.

He or she was the 16th person younger than 20 years old to die of COVID in Virginia since the pandemic began.

MIS-C is a syndrome — a group of signs and symptoms, not a disease — linked to COVID. While most children who contract COVID experience only mild illness, those who develop MIS-C can experience inflammation of the heart, lungs, blood vessels, or other organs.

Symptoms of MIS-C include a fever that doesn't break, vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing, stomach pain, skin rash and more.

Doctors don't know why some children develop the condition and others don't. Some children have it despite no longer having an active COVID infection. There have been 111 occurrences of MIS-C in the state out of 144,000 COVID cases in youths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}