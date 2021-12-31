Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia breaks case record at 2021's

 Skip to main content
Virginia marked the last days of 2021 with record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were all reported to be the highest single-day case totals since the pandemic began.

The state reported 17,618 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — sailing past Wednesday and Thursday's records of more than 12,000 and 13,500 respectively.

Virginia reported 69,182 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to more than 1.1 million, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The newest COVID-19 variant, omicron, is more transmissible than previous variants. Coupled with the holiday season bringing more people together, case counts have surged across the country.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director Cynthia Morrow said the region can reasonably assume that many of the newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the district are due to the omicron variant.

She said case totals may also be underreported because people who take at-home tests often do not report the results to the health department.

But she said it's important to use at-home test kits or attend local testing events instead of turning to hospitals or emergency rooms. 

"As COVID continues to spread in our communities, it is critical that we reserve our hospital emergency rooms, urgent care centers and rescue squads for medical emergencies only," Morrow said. "Using these resources unnecessarily can prevent people who are ill or injured from getting the medical care they need." 

The health department will operate free drive-thru testing events from 3-5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Salem Civic Center through January.

Virginia’s near southwest region, which includes hospitals from Lynchburg to the Roanoke Valley, had 348 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 101 in intensive care.

The state reported 1,516 more hospitalizations over the past seven days, increasing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 41,862, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 293 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 15,587 since the start of the pandemic.

Morrow said vaccination is still the best defense against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. She said the department is still seeing people come in for their first doses, but the majority are receiving second doses and boosters. 

"The vast majority of our new cases, our hospitalizations and our deaths occur in people who are not yet vaccinated," Morrow said. "Looking at the last week, people who were unvaccinated developed COVID at about 9.5x the rate as people who were vaccinated." 

As of Friday, 78.1% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times reports regional COVID-19 data weekly. This data is as of Dec. 31.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 69,182 to 1,118,518

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 1,516 to 41,862

Statewide deaths: Up 293 to 15,587

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 52 to 2,512

Bath County: Up 29 to 582

Bedford County: Up 322 to 11,447

Botetourt County: Up 206 to 4,825

Buena Vista: Up 27 to 1,511

Covington: Up 12 to 818

Craig County: Up 33 to 761

Floyd County: Up 65 to 1,790

Franklin County: Up 270 to 7,387

Giles County: Up 53 to 2,612

Lexington: Up 59 to 1,739

Lynchburg: Up 545 to 13,205

Montgomery County: Up 319 to 13,097

Pulaski County: Up 134 to 4,834

Radford: Up 91 to 3,306

Roanoke: Up 495  to 14,290

Roanoke County: Up 611 to 14,245

Rockbridge County: Up 41 to 2,439

Salem: Up 191 to 4,396

Wythe County: Up 107 to 5,178

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 5 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

