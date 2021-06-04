 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia logs 1,457 new cases, 66 deaths over 7 days
0 comments

Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia logs 1,457 new cases, 66 deaths over 7 days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 676,300, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 29,911, an increase of 228 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 66 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,222 since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases: Up 1,457 to 676,300

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 228 to 29,911

Statewide deaths: Up 66 to 11,222

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 1,362

Bath County: 273

Bedford County: Up 94 to 6,619

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,554

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 916

Covington: Up 6 to 612

Craig County: Up 2 to 322

Floyd County: Up 3 to 877

Franklin County: Up 5 to 4,085

Giles County: Up 10 to 1,306

Lexington: Up 6 to 1,211

Lynchburg: Down 55 to 7,818

Montgomery County: Up 7 to 9,412

Pulaski County: Up 14 to 2,684

Radford: Up 2 to 2,168

Roanoke: Up 21 to 8,524

Roanoke County: Up 23 to 8,318

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 1,548

Salem: Up 4 to 2,192

Wythe County: Up 12 to 2,687

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert