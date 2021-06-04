Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia logs 1,457 new cases, 66 deaths over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 676,300, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 29,911, an increase of 228 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 66 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,222 since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.