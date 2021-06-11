 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
0 comments

Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 677,530, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,122, an increase of 211 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 61 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,283 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 58.2% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 68.7% of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases: Up 1,230 to 677,530

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 211 to 30,122

Statewide deaths: Up 61 to 11,283

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 1,369

Bath County: Down 2 to 271

Bedford County: Up 15 to 6,634

Botetourt County: Up 18 to 2,572

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 924

Covington: Down 1 to 611

Craig County: Up 1 to 323

Floyd County: Up 3 to 880

Franklin County: Up 6 to 4,091

Giles County: Up 7 to 1,313

Lexington: Down 2 to 1,209

Lynchburg: Up 19 to 7,837

Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,414

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,693

Radford: Up 2 to 2,170

Roanoke: Up 36 to 8,560

Roanoke County: Up 48 to 8,366

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 1,556

Salem: Up 11 to 2,203

Wythe County: Up 22 to 2,609

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert