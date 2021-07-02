Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 680,744, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,565, an increase of 215 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 34 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,342 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 61.9% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 71.3% of adults have received at least one dose.
Also as of Friday, the state was reporting 67 COVID-19 cases attributable to the delta variant. None of those cases was in the Southwest region.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Weekly COVID-19 data
Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 1,272 to 680,744
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 215 to 30,565
Statewide deaths: Up 34 to 11,423
Cases in the region over the past 7 days:
Alleghany County: Up 10 to 1,383
Bath County: 274
Bedford County: Up 23 to 6,684
Botetourt County: Up 10 to 2,609
Buena Vista: Up 7 to 937
Covington: 611
Craig County: Up 3 to 326
Floyd County: 885
Franklin County: Up 9 to 4,114
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,335
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,206
Lynchburg: Down 91 to 7,483
Montgomery County: Up 8 to 9,430
Pulaski County: Up 15 to 2,726
Radford: Up 2 to 2,179
Roanoke: Up 23 to 8,617
Roanoke County: Up 14 to 8,440
Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,570
Salem: Up 2 to 2,217
Wythe County: Up 13 to 2,739
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
