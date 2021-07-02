 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 680,744, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,565, an increase of 215 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 34 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,342 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 61.9% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 71.3% of adults have received at least one dose.

Also as of Friday, the state was reporting 67 COVID-19 cases attributable to the delta variant. None of those cases was in the Southwest region.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 1,272 to 680,744

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 215 to 30,565

Statewide deaths: Up 34 to 11,423

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 10 to 1,383

Bath County: 274

Bedford County: Up 23 to 6,684

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 2,609

Buena Vista: Up 7 to 937

Covington: 611

Craig County: Up 3 to 326

Floyd County: 885

Franklin County: Up 9 to 4,114

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,335

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,206

Lynchburg: Down 91 to 7,483

Montgomery County: Up 8 to 9,430

Pulaski County: Up 15 to 2,726

Radford: Up 2 to 2,179

Roanoke: Up 23 to 8,617

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 8,440

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,570

Salem: Up 2 to 2,217

Wythe County: Up 13 to 2,739

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

