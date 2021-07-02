Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 680,744, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,565, an increase of 215 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 34 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,342 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 61.9% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 71.3% of adults have received at least one dose.

Also as of Friday, the state was reporting 67 COVID-19 cases attributable to the delta variant. None of those cases was in the Southwest region.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.