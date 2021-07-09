 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,403 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,403 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 682,147, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,737, an increase of 172 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 25 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,448 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 62.8% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 70.7% of adults have received at least one dose.

Also as of Friday, the state was reporting 88 COVID-19 cases attributable to the delta variant, up from 67 a week ago. Four of those cases were in the Southwest region, compared to zero a week ago.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 1,403 to 682,147

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 172 to 30,737

Statewide deaths: Up 25 to 11,448

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,387

Bath County: 274

Bedford County: Up 11 to 6,695

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 2,622

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 940

Covington: Up 2 to 613

Craig County: 326

Floyd County: Up 1 to 886

Franklin County: Up 7 to 4,121

Giles County: Down 1 to 1,334

Lexington: Down 1 to 1,205

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,494

Montgomery County: Down 2 to 9,428

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,735

Radford: Up 7 to 2,186

Roanoke: Up 37 to 8,654

Roanoke County: Up 36 to 8,476

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,571

Salem: Up 8 to 2,225

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,744

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

