Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,403 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 1,403 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 682,147, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,737, an increase of 172 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 25 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,448 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 62.8% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 70.7% of adults have received at least one dose.

Also as of Friday, the state was reporting 88 COVID-19 cases attributable to the delta variant, up from 67 a week ago. Four of those cases were in the Southwest region, compared to zero a week ago.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.