Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 16,253 new COVID-19 infections in 7 days

Virginia reported 16,253 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 734,826, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The state reported 577 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 32,670, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 48 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,647 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 66.6% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

