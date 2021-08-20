Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 16,253 new COVID-19 infections in 7 days

Virginia reported 16,253 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 734,826, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.
The state reported 577 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 32,670, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 48 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,647 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 66.6% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.
Weekly COVID-19 data
The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily. The chart now also includes the percent of each locality's adult population that is fully vaccinated.
Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 16,253 to 734,826
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 577 to 32,670
Statewide deaths: Up 48 to 11,647
Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6%
Cases in the region over the past 7 days:
Alleghany County: Up 28 to 1,455 (52.1%*)
Bath County: Up 5 to 283 (51.8%)
Bedford County: Up 135 to 7,261 (50.7%)
Botetourt County: Up 56 to 2,868 (59.0%)
Buena Vista: Up 9 to 954 (53.7%)
Covington: Up 4 to 632 (49.3%)
Craig County: Up 20 to 374 (43.4%)
Floyd County: Up 33 to 991 (49.9%)
Franklin County: Up 118 to 4,488 (47.3%)
Giles County: Up 41 to 1,434 (52.6%)
Lexington: Up 18 to 1,248 (50.8%)
Lynchburg: Up 144 to 8,029 (43.7%)
Montgomery County: Up 133 to 9,769 (49.8%)
Pulaski County: Up 74 to 2,998 (49.5%)
Radford: Up 37 to 2,379 (44.3%)
Roanoke: Up 207 to 9,398 (55.7%)
Roanoke County: Up 200 to 9,220 (65.3%)
Rockbridge County: Up 20 to 1,638 (56.6%)
Salem: Up 56 to 2,436 (60.0%)
Wythe County: Up 142 to 3,148 (41.3%)
*Percentage of adult population that is fully vaccinated
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Vaccine information
In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.
The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.
