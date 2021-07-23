Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose again this week, and the Roanoke-area health director said that nearly all new infections in her districts are in people who have not been vaccinated.
Over the past seven days, the state reported 3,801 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative case total during the pandemic to 688,300, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.
Last week, 2,352 new cases were reported, while 1,403 were logged the week before.
"As we identified towards the end of last week, our COVID case counts are going up fairly dramatically," Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a briefing Tuesday. "Although it is important to remember that these numbers are far lower than we thought in January, February and March, they are approximating the numbers we saw towards the end of April."
COVID-19 infections in her districts had been averaging about 75 new cases a week over the past two months. But 223 new cases were reported over the last seven days as of Friday, according to VDH.
On Tuesday, Morrow said that while her districts had seen a total of 208 cases of breakthrough infection in patients who were already vaccinated, roughly 99% of new cases involve people who had not taken the vaccine.
"Overwhelmingly, the cases that are worsening are in people that are not vaccinated," she said. "Even if someone who's vaccinated gets the virus, gets infected, the risk of them getting severely ill or dying is extremely low relative to someone who's not vaccinated."
While she said it's safe to assume that the more contagious delta variant is responsible for some of the increases, that could not be definitively confirmed because doing large-scale genomic testing would be expensive and inefficient, particularly since the end result is the same regardless of what strain caused the infection. The delta variant has been identified in all regions of the state, according to an online VDH dashboard.
As of Friday morning, 64.5% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
While a vaccination rate of 70% has been a statewide goal, Morrow cautioned that that's "not a magical number."
"We need higher rates for us to truly protect," she said.