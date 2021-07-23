 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose again this week, and the Roanoke-area health director said that nearly all new infections in her districts are in people who have not been vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, the state reported 3,801 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative case total during the pandemic to 688,300, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Last week, 2,352 new cases were reported, while 1,403 were logged the week before.

"As we identified towards the end of last week, our COVID case counts are going up fairly dramatically," Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a briefing Tuesday. "Although it is important to remember that these numbers are far lower than we thought in January, February and March, they are approximating the numbers we saw towards the end of April."

COVID-19 infections in her districts had been averaging about 75 new cases a week over the past two months. But 223 new cases were reported over the last seven days as of Friday, according to VDH.

On Tuesday, Morrow said that while her districts had seen a total of 208 cases of breakthrough infection in patients who were already vaccinated, roughly 99% of new cases involve people who had not taken the vaccine.

"Overwhelmingly, the cases that are worsening are in people that are not vaccinated," she said. "Even if someone who's vaccinated gets the virus, gets infected, the risk of them getting severely ill or dying is extremely low relative to someone who's not vaccinated."

While she said it's safe to assume that the more contagious delta variant is responsible for some of the increases, that could not be definitively confirmed because doing large-scale genomic testing would be expensive and inefficient, particularly since the end result is the same regardless of what strain caused the infection. The delta variant has been identified in all regions of the state, according to an online VDH dashboard.

As of Friday morning, 64.5% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

While a vaccination rate of 70% has been a statewide goal, Morrow cautioned that that's "not a magical number."

"We need higher rates for us to truly protect," she said.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 3,801 to 688,300

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 131 to 31,067

Statewide deaths: Up 23 to 11,500

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 9 to 1,402

Bath County: Up 2 to 276

Bedford County: Up 61 to 6,781

Botetourt County: Up 39 to 2,684

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 937

Covington: Up 5 to 619

Craig County: Up 2 to 337

Floyd County: Up 2 to 890

Franklin County: Up 23 to 4,153

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,338

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 41 to 7,567

Montgomery County: Up28 to 9,465

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 2,759

Radford: Up 5 to 2,195

Roanoke: Up 80 to 8,779

Roanoke County: Up 70 to 8,601

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,585

Salem: Up 18 to 2,255

Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,756

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

