Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose again this week, and the Roanoke-area health director said that nearly all new infections in her districts are in people who have not been vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, the state reported 3,801 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative case total during the pandemic to 688,300, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Last week, 2,352 new cases were reported, while 1,403 were logged the week before.

"As we identified towards the end of last week, our COVID case counts are going up fairly dramatically," Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a briefing Tuesday. "Although it is important to remember that these numbers are far lower than we thought in January, February and March, they are approximating the numbers we saw towards the end of April."

COVID-19 infections in her districts had been averaging about 75 new cases a week over the past two months. But 223 new cases were reported over the last seven days as of Friday, according to VDH.

On Tuesday, Morrow said that while her districts had seen a total of 208 cases of breakthrough infection in patients who were already vaccinated, roughly 99% of new cases involve people who had not taken the vaccine.