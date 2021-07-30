Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 6,084 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Virginia's tally of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with 6,084 new infections reported over the past seven days, an increase of nearly 80% over the prior week.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 682,147, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The number of new hospitalizations reported over the past seven days more than doubled from the previous week, to 269 from 131. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 31,336, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 32 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,448 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Heath Districts, said 97% of new infections in her districts over the previous week were in people who had not been vaccinated. As of Friday morning, 65% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.