Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 6,084 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
Virginia's tally of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with 6,084 new infections reported over the past seven days, an increase of nearly 80% over the prior week.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 682,147, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The number of new hospitalizations reported over the past seven days more than doubled from the previous week, to 269 from 131. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 31,336, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 32 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,448 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Heath Districts, said 97% of new infections in her districts over the previous week were in people who had not been vaccinated. As of Friday morning, 65% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 6,084 to 694,384

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 269 to 31,336

Statewide deaths: Up 32 to 11,532

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,405

Bath County: Up 2 to 278

Bedford County: Up 92 to 6,873

Botetourt County: Up 35 to 2,719

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 936

Covington: Up 6 to 625

Craig County: Up 1 to 338

Floyd County: Up 7 to 897

Franklin County: Up 33 to 4,186

Giles County: Up 27 to 1,365

Lexington: 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 76 to 7,643

Montgomery County: Down 61 to 9,404

Pulaski County: Up 46 to 2,805

Radford: Up 82 to 2,277

Roanoke: Up 104 to 8,883

Roanoke County: Up 98 to 8,699

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,590

Salem: Up 25 to 2,280

Wythe County: Up 45 to 2,801

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

